Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBU. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 29,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

