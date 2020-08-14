BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.56.

BRP stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. 2,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 3.50. BRP has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. On average, analysts forecast that BRP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BRP by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

