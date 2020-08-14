BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Announces Earnings Results

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $184.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.99.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

