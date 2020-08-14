BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Announces Earnings Results

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 11.18%.

Shares of BSQR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.46. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.71. BSQUARE has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic purchased 67,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,465.92. Insiders have bought a total of 85,629 shares of company stock valued at $110,865 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

