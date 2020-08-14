Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $69,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $53,901,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6,406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,775 shares of company stock worth $5,098,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO traded down $17.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,868.80. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,161. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,795.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,725.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.44. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

