Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

CABO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

CABO stock traded down $15.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,870.17. 24,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,043. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,795.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,725.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.44. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,775 shares of company stock worth $5,098,117. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,823,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cable One by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

