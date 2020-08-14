CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.38.

CAE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 362,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.60%. Research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,056 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CAE by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,042,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in CAE by 42.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1,024.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 151,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 138,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 7.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

