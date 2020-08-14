Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,560. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $375.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.