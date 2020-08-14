Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
CSTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.
NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,560. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $375.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.
