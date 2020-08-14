CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAI. TheStreet downgraded CAI International from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE CAI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,469. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $383.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 405,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,452 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in CAI International in the second quarter worth about $555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 284.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CAI International by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

