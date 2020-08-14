CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

CAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CAI International from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

CAI stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 46,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $383.54 million, a P/E ratio of -135.63 and a beta of 1.90. CAI International has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAI International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CAI International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 20.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CAI International by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CAI International by 33.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CAI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

