Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

CPE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 61,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,692. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,476,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $18,917,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 670.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,656,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,181,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 3,158,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

