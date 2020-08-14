Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 2,994 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1,799.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.79. The company had a trading volume of 129,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $282.97. The firm has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.87.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

