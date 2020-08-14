Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.42. 44,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.22 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

