Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.53

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $7.84. Carclo shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 293,093 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 956.23.

About Carclo (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

