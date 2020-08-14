Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 122,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 64,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.50. 482,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,920,295. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

