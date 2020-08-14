Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 96.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 33,672 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $646,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 14.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.64. 1,577,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,658,492. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

