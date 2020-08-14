cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Price Target Raised to $3.60 at Cantor Fitzgerald

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.80 to $3.60 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

YCBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised cbdMD from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,904. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 49.5% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in cbdMD by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 56,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 173.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

