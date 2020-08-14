Celcuity’s (CELC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of CELC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,110. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.82. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celcuity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 732,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Celcuity by 85.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celcuity by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 141,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Celcuity by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

