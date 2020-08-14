Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Century Communities comprises 3.8% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Century Communities worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,171 shares of company stock worth $11,153,694. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $37.14. 10,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Century Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

