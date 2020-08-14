Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Charah Solutions updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 67,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,932. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.
In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 56,705 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $99,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 69,187 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $125,228.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,285,589 shares of company stock worth $3,569,461. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Charah Solutions Company Profile
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
