Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Charah Solutions updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 67,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,932. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 56,705 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $99,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 69,187 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $125,228.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,285,589 shares of company stock worth $3,569,461. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.