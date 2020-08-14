Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. Charah Solutions updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of CHRA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 67,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,932. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.
About Charah Solutions
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.