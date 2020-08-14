Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. Charah Solutions updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CHRA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 67,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,932. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 1,012,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $3,038,307.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $85,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,285,589 shares of company stock worth $3,569,461. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.