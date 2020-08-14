Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,801. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

