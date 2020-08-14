CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 14,215.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 16.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 99,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. 143,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,476. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.88. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

