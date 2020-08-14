Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Chimerix stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,194. The stock has a market cap of $182.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.90. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 923.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chimerix by 348.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chimerix by 57.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

