China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised China Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of China Tower stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 98,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

