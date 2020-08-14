Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

CDTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 138,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $873,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

