Cincinnati Casualty Co. Invests $2.47 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cincinnati Casualty Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Cincinnati Casualty Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $370,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 412.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 5,121,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061,684. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

