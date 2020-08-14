Cincinnati Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $28,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.05. The company had a trading volume of 652,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.86. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.