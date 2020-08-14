Cincinnati Financial Corp Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,101. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.23. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.80.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

