Cincinnati Financial Corp Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,684. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

