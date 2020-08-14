Cincinnati Financial Corp Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,684. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.
RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
