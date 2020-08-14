Cincinnati Indemnity Co. Takes Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cincinnati Indemnity Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.7% of Cincinnati Indemnity Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.12. 3,934,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

