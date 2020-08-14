Cincinnati Insurance Co. Acquires 5,793 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 224.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $43,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.32.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 3,174,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

