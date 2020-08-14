Cincinnati Insurance Co. Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,024,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,155,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cincinnati Insurance Co. owned 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,337,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,327,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.64. 5,121,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

