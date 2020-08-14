Cincinnati Insurance Co. Cuts Position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $22,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 604,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,071,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,443,000 after acquiring an additional 568,624 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Pipelines by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,053,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,898,000 after buying an additional 406,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 98,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TC Pipelines, LP has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.83 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on TC Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

