Cincinnati Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $15.91. 585,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.47.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

