Cincinnati Insurance Co. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 121.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 251,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

WES traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,112. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $671.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.