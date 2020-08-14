Cincinnati Insurance Co. Has $21.80 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. owned 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 183,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 608.3% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.05. 652,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,087. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

