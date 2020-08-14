Cincinnati Insurance Co. Increases Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after buying an additional 1,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 2,187.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 58,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1,019.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 1,396,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BPMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 104,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.91. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.28% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

