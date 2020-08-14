Cincinnati Insurance Co. Invests $123,000 in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,521 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 882,653 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,642,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 663,987 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 205.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 764,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 514,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 380,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,273,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 249,688 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 1,358,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,086. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $891.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

