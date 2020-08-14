Cincinnati Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

NYSE NEE traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $280.50. 1,199,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $289.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

