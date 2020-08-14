Cincinnati Insurance Co. Purchases 11,971 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,198,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 5,032,092 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Williams Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,313 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,895,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,932,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,236,000 after buying an additional 961,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $22.13. 6,421,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,042,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

