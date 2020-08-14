Cincinnati Insurance Co. Purchases 142,984 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,984 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.29.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.