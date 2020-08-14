Cincinnati Insurance Co. Purchases 8,767 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.61. 638,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,045. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.