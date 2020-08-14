Cincinnati Insurance Co. Sells 32,900 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.29. 7,212,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,202,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.03, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

