Cincinnati Insurance Co. Takes Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 975,034 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 733,421 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after buying an additional 514,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.13 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.12%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

