Cincinnati Insurance Co. Takes Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

ETRN traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $11.38. 2,490,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,954. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

