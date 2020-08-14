Cincinnati Insurance Co. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,101. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.