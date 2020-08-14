Cincinnati Insurance Co. Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 535,067 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 444,246 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,598 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,888,000 after purchasing an additional 787,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after buying an additional 822,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. 2,046,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,348. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.16. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

