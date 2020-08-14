Cincinnati Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 171,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 75.2% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 141.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.89. 1,299,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.74. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.