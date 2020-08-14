Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 118.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 170,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

CB stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.14. 1,412,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

